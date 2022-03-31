Community Bank N.A. Has $586,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $362.24 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

