Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

