Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

