Community Bank N.A. Sells 24,966 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

