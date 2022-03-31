Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

CBU traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,609. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $33,905,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

