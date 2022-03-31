Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CTBI traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

