Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,364,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.