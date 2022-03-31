Comparing BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and Hello Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million 2.61 -$123.55 million N/A N/A Hello Group $2.29 billion 0.54 -$457.23 million ($2.40) -2.60

BigBear.ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hello Group.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai N/A N/A N/A Hello Group -20.41% -21.68% -13.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BigBear.ai and Hello Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hello Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.92%. Hello Group has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. Given Hello Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Hello Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

About Hello Group (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating application for younger generation, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people; and provides live video, value-added, mobile marketing, and other services, as well as mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

