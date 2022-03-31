Comparing MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and MSCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A MSCI $2.04 billion 20.29 $725.98 million $8.70 58.65

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 2 3 0 2.60

MSCI has a consensus target price of $629.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41% MSCI 35.53% -256.92% 16.60%

Summary

MSCI beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Â- Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

