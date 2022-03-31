Comparing ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Peers

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ThredUp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 282 1246 3350 62 2.65

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 138.24%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 32.89%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -6.29 ThredUp Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 90.12

ThredUp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

