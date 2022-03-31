Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Up 36.9% in March

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after acquiring an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 109,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $416.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

