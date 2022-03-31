Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Concentrix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $7.51 on Thursday, hitting $166.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.