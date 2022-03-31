Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Up 39%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) shot up 39% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 2,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

