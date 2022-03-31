Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

