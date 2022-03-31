Conning Inc. Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

