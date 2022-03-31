Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Masco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.