Conning Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,574.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,493.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,659.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

