Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.