Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $17.72. Conn’s shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

