ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading Down 4.7%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.85 and last traded at $98.66. Approximately 123,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,807,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.50.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

