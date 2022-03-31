Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $10.50-10.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STZ opened at $233.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.91. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.16.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

