Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 126,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 995,620 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $17.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 60.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 38.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

