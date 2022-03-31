Contrasting Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

77.1% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Materials currently has a consensus target price of $171.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.25%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.27%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 5.20 $5.89 billion $7.19 18.89 Netlist $142.35 million 8.71 $4.83 million $0.01 534.53

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Netlist on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

