Contrasting Ikena Oncology (IKNA) & Its Rivals

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) is one of 252 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ikena Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million -$34.12 million -1.91 Ikena Oncology Competitors $678.64 million $90.86 million -1.56

Ikena Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -15.96% -12.61% Ikena Oncology Competitors -2,193.23% -68.02% -28.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ikena Oncology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology Competitors 1508 5441 11169 206 2.55

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 300.98%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 91.51%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, a selective AHR antagonist; IK-412, a recombinant human kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

