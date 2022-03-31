Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives C$12.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTSGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CTS stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.