Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives C$12.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CTS stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

