Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Shares of COO traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $417.59. 272,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,789. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

