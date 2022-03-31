CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 28th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of CTK stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. CooTek has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.89.
About CooTek (Cayman)
CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
