Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.57.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.