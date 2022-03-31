Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copart (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
