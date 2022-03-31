CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%.

CRMD stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.40.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.