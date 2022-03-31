Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 712,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF remained flat at $$3.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $808.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

CJREF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.