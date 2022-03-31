COSOL Limited (COS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from COSOL’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.
About COSOL (Get Rating)
