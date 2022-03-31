Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $620.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $574.88 and last traded at $573.63, with a volume of 15173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $569.98.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.