Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

