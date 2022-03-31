Covalent Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.78 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $98.98 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.09 or 0.07102437 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,905.70 or 1.00287174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

