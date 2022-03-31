Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 36.3% in March

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 319,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CREX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 12,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,868. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

