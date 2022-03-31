Credit Suisse Group Cuts Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target to €83.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from €90.00 ($98.90) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($125.27) to €104.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($120.88) to €105.00 ($115.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. 17,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,909. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

