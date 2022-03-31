Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,554. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,993 shares of company stock worth $657,336. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

