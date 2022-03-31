Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.
In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
