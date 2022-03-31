Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

