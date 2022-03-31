Critical Analysis: Barnwell Industries (BRN) versus The Competition

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Barnwell Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million $6.25 million 3.64 Barnwell Industries Competitors $8.40 billion $498.90 million 4.89

Barnwell Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10% Barnwell Industries Competitors -15.23% 4.37% 6.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barnwell Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries Competitors 2204 10876 15608 594 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Barnwell Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barnwell Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Barnwell Industries competitors beat Barnwell Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

