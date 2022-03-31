Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CROMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

OTCMKTS CROMF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

