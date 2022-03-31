Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 8,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 458,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $844.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

