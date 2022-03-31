CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

