Crown (NYSE:CCK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,132,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

