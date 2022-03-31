Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Cuentas stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cuentas by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cuentas in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cuentas in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

