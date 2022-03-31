Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.