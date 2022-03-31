Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

