Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.56.

CUBI stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $52.22. 19,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,149. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 325,616 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

