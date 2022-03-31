CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter worth $271,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

