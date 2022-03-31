CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.93. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

