D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lifted by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

